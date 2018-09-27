Michael Bublé confirms new album, “Love,” coming November 16

Michael Bublé is officially back. His new album arrives November 16, titled -- well, it's technically a heart symbol, which is pronounced Love. Sort of how Ed Sheeran's album is titled the mathematical symbol for division, but called Divide. Michael's new album is his first since 2016's Nobody But Me. In a statement, he explains how the record was informed by him dropping out of the spotlight to care for his son, Noah, as the boy battled cancer. "My entire world view has changed completely these last few years. I wanted to spend all my time with my wife and kids. That was my focus," Michael explains. "During that time, I also learned how much love and humanity is out in the world from the prayers and good wishes we received. But slowly, along with understanding what my priorities in life are, I began to feel a new commitment to express the emotions and lessons I’ve embraced." Michael adds that he has "stories to tell on this record," noting, "It’s all there in the songs...My end game for the new record was to create a series of short cinematic stories for each song I chose and have it stand on its own. I’m so proud of what we accomplished." The first single and video from Love, "When I Fall In Love," is now available, and you'll get it instantly if you pre-order Love. The rest of the album includes the original "Forever Now," a song written by Charlie Puth called "Love You Anymore," and standards like "My Funny Valentine," "Unforgettable," "I Only Have Eyes for You," and "La Vie En Rose." Fortunately, Noah is now doing much better, and Michael and his wife Luisana Lopilato have since welcomed their third child, a daughter named Vida.
