Miguel reveals he meditates with fans before he performs
Miguel is currently out on his Ascension tour, and he reveals that he prepares for his shows by meditating with fans before he hits the stage. “I’ve found the group setting to really amplify and reinforce the purpose of this tour,” the Grammy Award-winner tells Billboard. “That’s been to genuinely connect with my truest fans and hopefully inspire thought on how to transcend the limitations they’ve chosen to acknowledge.” Fans who purchase VIP tickets get to meditate with the singer four hours before he begins his performance. The 32-year-old artist says he was inspired to begin meditating in 2015 after he discovered that The Beatles were involved in transcendental meditation, and that they had even traveled to India to study with Maharishi Mahesh Yogi, who developed the technique. Miguel explains his pre-concert mediation session lasts approximately 20 minutes. "It is a six-phase guided meditation...that traverses consciousness, gratitude, forgiveness, three-year aspirations, visualization of one's perfect day, etc,” the "Adorn" singer comments. ”The amount of people varies from city to city. The most so far was about 30 people." Miguel, who began his 26-city trek August 23 in Boston, wraps up his Ascension tour Friday in Seattle. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.