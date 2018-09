Muse premieres new song “Pressure” and ridiculous video; announces cities for 2019 tour

Credit: Danny Clinch

has debuted a new song called "Pressure," which will appear on the band's upcoming album, Simulation Theory. The track is available now for digital download. "Pressure" is accompanied by a pretty insane video, which starts out as a homage to Back to the Future before turning into something more akin to another '80s classic, Gremlins. It also starsas a high school principal-turned-supernatural monster hunter. You can watch it now on YouTube . Simulation Theory, the follow-up to 2015's Drones, will arrive on November 9. It also features the previously released singles "Dig Down," "Thought Contagion," "Something Human" and "The Dark Side." In other news, Muse has announced the initial list of North American cities included on the band's 2019 tour in support of Simulation Theory. If you pre-order the album through Muse's website , you'll get early access to tickets. Here are the North American cities on Muse's 2019 tour: Atlanta, GABoston, MAChicago, ILDallas, TXDetroit, MIHouston, TXLas Vegas, NVLos Angeles, CAMontreal, QCNew York, NYOakland, CAPhiladelphia, PAPhoenix, AZQuebec City, QCSacramento, CASalt Lake City, UTSan Diego, CASunrise, FLToronto, ONWashington, DC Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.