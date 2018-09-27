New Led Zeppelin digital releases celebrate 50th anniversary of debut album recording

Atlantic/Swan Song/Warner MusicLed Zeppelin
's 50th anniversary celebration continues with a trio of new releases
that were made available Thursday via digital retailers and streaming services. The releases are timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of the recording of the band's self-titled debut album, which began September 27, 1968
, at Olympic Studios in London.
The most substantial of the new releases is a 30-track, career-spanning compilation titled Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin
. The digital album features tracks from all eight of the group's studio albums and includes the digital debut of the "Sunset Sound Mix" of "Rock and Roll," which previously was issued this past April on a limited-edition seven-inch vinyl single in conjunction with the 2018 Record Store Day event.
Among the many other classic tracks on the retrospective are "Immigrant Song," "Whole Lotta Love," "Black Dog," "Stairway to Heaven," "Good Times Bad Times," "Ramble On," "Kashmir," "D'yer Mak'er," "All My Love," "Heartbreaker," "Dazed and Confused," "Fool in the Rain," "Misty Mountain Hop," "Communication Breakdown," "Thank You," and "Trampled Under Foot."
The second release is the 10-track compilation An Introduction to Led Zeppelin
that features a selection of essential songs from across the band's catalog. All 10 tunes also appear on Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin
.
The third new release available today is a digital version of the aforementioned Record Store Day single, which featured two tunes -- the "Sunset Sound Mix" of "Rock and Roll," and the previously unreleased "Olympic Studios Mix" of "Friends.
Led Zeppelin's debut album took all over 36 hours to record. Produced by Jimmy Page
, it was released in January 1969 and reached #7 on the Billboard
200 chart.
Here's the Led Zeppelin x Led Zeppelin
track list:
"Immigrant Song"
"Rock and Roll" (Sunset Sound Mix)
"Whole Lotta Love"
"Black Dog"
"Stairway to Heaven"
"Good Times Bad Times"
"Going to California"
"Ramble On"
"Kashmir"
"Over the Hills and Far Away"
"Hey Hey What Can I Do"
"D'yer Mak'er"
"When the Levee Breaks"
"All My Love"
"Babe I'm Gonna Leave You"
"Heartbreaker"
"Dazed and Confused"
"The Song Remains the Same"
"Fool in the Rain"
"The Ocean"
"What Is and What Should Never Be"
"Houses of the Holy"
"Since I've Been Loving You"
"Misty Mountain Hop"
"Communication Breakdown"
"Thank You"
"No Quarter"
"Trampled Under Foot"
"I Can't Quit You Babe"
"In the Evening"
- = also appears on the An Introduction to Led Zeppelin album.
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.