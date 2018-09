Pusha-T announces second leg of his “Daytona” tour

Fabien Montique

After canceling nine dates on his Daytona summer tour,is hitting the road for the fall leg . The rapper from New York City commented on Instagram, "As promised...New #Daytona tour dates...Interstate traffickings alive!” Following a performance at the Red Bull Music Festival in Chicago on November 3, the tour kicks off November 8 in San Francisco and continues through November 25 in New York City.will perform as the opening act. Pusha toured in the summer but canceled dates in St. Louis, Grand Rapids, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Silver Spring, North Myrtle Beach, Charlotte, San Antonio and Dallas. The Silver Spring concert has been rescheduled for November 21. Pusha released his Daytona album, executive-produced by, on May 25, Tickets for all his dates are on sale now via Live Nation.com . Here are Pusha-T's Daytona tour dates: 11/8 -- San Francisco, CA, Fillmore11/9 -- Santa Cruz, CA. The Catalyst11/11 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Pressroom11/13 -- Denver, CO, Summit11/15 -- Des Moines, IA, Wooly’s11/16 -- Milwaukee, WI, The Rave11/18 -- Indianapolis, IN, Vogue11/19 -- Cleveland, OH, House of Blues11/20 -- Toronto, ON, The Danforth BIA11/21 -- Silver Spring, MD, The Fillmore Silver Spring11.23 -- Philadelphia, PA, The Fillmore11/24 -- Richmond VA, The National11/25 -- New York, NY, Irving Plaza