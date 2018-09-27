Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single, out Friday

ABC/Image Group LAThe new single from Rascal Flatts will be called “Back to Life.” The trio shared the title of their new song -- and their excitement -- on their socials Thursday morning. “Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow…” the trio tweeted. Earlier this week, Rascal Flatts previewed some of the tune’s lyrics: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.” It’s the first new music from Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus, and Joe Don Rooney since their Back to Us album, which came out in May of last year. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

