Rascal Flatts comes “Back to Life” with new single, out Friday

The new single fromwill be called “Back to Life.” The trio shared the title of their new song -- and their excitement -- on their socials Thursday morning. “Can’t wait to share NEW MUSIC with you all! Tomorrow…” the trio tweeted . Earlier this week, Rascal Flatts previewed some of the tune’s lyrics: “Taking my hand/Pulling me up/When I’m going under.” It’s the first new music from, andsince their Back to Us album, which came out in May of last year.