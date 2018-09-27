Report: Nelly settles with rape accuse
Nelly has reportedly settled with a woman who claimed that he raped her last year. TMZ reports that the rapper from St. Louis settled out of court with Monique Greene, and according to his attorney, no money was exchanged. Greene's lawyer, Karen Koehler, also says that both parties agreed to dismiss their cases, but she disputes the statement that money wasn't exchanged. Greene had accused Nelly of raping her on his tour bus in October 2017 after she met him at a club in Seattle where he was performing. Nelly was arrested for the incident but the case was dropped after Greene refused to cooperate with the prosecutor. She filed a civil suit, and Nelly responded with a defamation countersuit. As previously reported, Nelly stated that he and Greene had consensual sex and that she became "aggressive and disruptive." In his countersuit, he claimed that Greene damaged his reputation and cost him money.