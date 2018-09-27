Travis Scott bringing “Astroworld” to “Saturday Night Live”
Travis Scott plans to turn Saturday Night Live into Astroworld when he makes his first appearance on the show on October 6. The Houston rapper will perform songs from his platinum Astroworld album on the show, which will be hosted by actress Awkwafina from Crazy Rich Asians and Ocean’s 8. Scott, who's featured on Juicy J’s new single, “Neighbor,” will hit the road on his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour which will kick off November 8 in Baltimore. This Saturday, Kanye West will appear on SNL for the seventh time as he performs on the premiere of the show’s 44th season. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.