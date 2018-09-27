Watch Imagine Dragons, AWOLNATION concerts in virtual reality
You can feel like you're on stage with Imagine Dragons and AWOLNATION thanks to MelodyVR, which offers officially licensed virtual reality music experiences. Through the app, you can now watch Imagine Dragons' recent show at Colorado's iconic Red Rocks and AWOLNATION's concert in London in VR. "We are always looking for new ways to bring our fans into the live experience," says ID's Dan Reynolds. "There are only so many days in the year and a lot of places to tour. Working with MelodyVR means we can give a more immersive experience to fans who may not otherwise get to be there in person." "We work tirelessly to bring our music to life each night and partnering with MelodyVR to bring that experience to fans in a digital world is an exciting new opportunity," adds AWOL's Aaron Bruno. "We can't wait for everyone to see it!" For more info, visit MelodyVR.com. If you want to catch either band in the flesh, Imagine Dragons will play a show for the National Soccer Hall of Fame in Frisco, Texas on October 20, while AWOLNATION will spend their fall opening for Twenty One Pilots. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.