50 Cent’s baby mama denies rapper can stop her reality TV show
After 50 Cent's went on social media to tell fans he had shut down his baby mama's latest reality TV pursuit, Shaniqua Tompkins says she's not worried by 50's latest threats. In an interview with TMZ, Tompkins says 50 has "no power" in any decisions she makes about her life or her career. According to Tompkins, 50 is just upset because they are no longer together. "He's mad because I don't want to deal with him," she says. "And he knows that I am the only one that was there from the beginning who can expose who he really is. He's scared. He's frightened." In the now-deleted posts, captured by SOHH, 50 claims that he owns his ex's "life rights." TMZ says that 50 is even ready to "sic his lawyers on her." Although details of the potential reality series are scare, Thompson, the mother of 50's son MarquiseJackson, says she's planning to team up with Nas' baby mama on a show about urban women in business. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.