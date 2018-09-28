A reason to “Smile”: Mitchell Tenpenny’s debut single, “Drunk Me,” is certified gold

Jim Wright

Newcomer’s first top-fifteen hit is now also his first gold single, as the RIAA certifies “Drunk Me” for sales and streams equivalent to 500,000 units. "This is something I’ve always dreamed about," Mitchell says. "I have the best team and fans in the world! Thank y’all for being a huge part in this ride!” Mitchell’s also recorded a new version of’s #1 hit, “Just to See You Smile,” for Amazon Music. “It’s one of my all-time favorite melodies,” Mitchell explains. “The chorus is so addicting and the lyrics tell a story I see clearly in my head.” You can stream or download Mitchell’s cover of “Just to See You Smile” exclusively on Amazon now. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.