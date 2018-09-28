All That Remains details new album, “Victim of the New Disease”

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: Dave JacksonAfter announcing its title and release date, All That Remains has revealed the details of the band's next album, Victim of the New Disease. The 10-track effort includes the previously released single "F*** Love," as well as a track called "Just Tell Me Something," which features Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop. Victim of the New Disease, the follow-up to 2017's Madness, arrives November 9. Here's the track list: "F*** Love"
"Everything's Wrong"
"Blood I Spill"
"Wasteland"
"Alone in the Darkness"
"Misery in Me"
"Broken"
"Just Tell Me Something" feat. Danny Worsnop
"I Meant What I Said"
"Victim of the New Disease" Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR