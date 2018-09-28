Ariana Grande’s had a tough month: “It’s hard and I’m human and tired”

Dave Meyers/Republic RecordsAriana Grande
is trying to return to normal following the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller
, while continuing to manage her anxiety and PTSD from last year's terrorist attack. She took to Twitter to vent Thursday, but then quickly assured fans that she's O.K.
"can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls," she wrote
on Thursday. "i’m so tired pls."
When fans expressed their concern, Ariana wrote
, "ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better."
On Friday, she tweeted
a further explanation.
"i’m so sorry for yesterday yikes. i love u and never want u to worry ab me or think i want attention," Ariana explained, adding, "jus had a human moment and wanted to confide. u know how much i love you."
When fans urged her to take time to heal, Ariana replied
, "i kno. but i miss u. i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but...i am working on it."
She continued
, "my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn...i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore."