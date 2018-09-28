Ariana Grande’s had a tough month: “It’s hard and I’m human and tired”

Dave Meyers/Republic RecordsAriana Grande is trying to return to normal following the death of her former boyfriend, Mac Miller, while continuing to manage her anxiety and PTSD from last year's terrorist attack.  She took to Twitter to vent Thursday, but then quickly assured fans that she's O.K. "can i pls have one okay day. just one. pls," she wrote on Thursday. "i’m so tired pls." When fans expressed their concern, Ariana wrote, "ur angels in my life. it’s just been a tough month. i’m trying to get my work done and get back to normal and it’s hard and i’m human and tired. sorry i let u in or worried u. i shouldn’t have tweeted. i kno better." On Friday, she tweeted a further explanation. "i’m so sorry for yesterday yikes. i love u and never want u to worry ab me or think i want attention," Ariana  explained, adding, "jus had a human moment and wanted to confide. u know how much i love you." When fans urged her to take time to heal, Ariana replied, "i kno. but i miss u. i’m antsy. can’t sit still. i wanna tour now. yesterday i jus wanted to sit home forever but today i wanna do shows and see u. it’s all v up n down rn. but...i am working on it." She continued, "my happiest moments are with y’all and on stage and stuff. i think it’s just the looooooong chunks of time away from home that are scary to me rn...i’m being too honest and people r gonna tear me apart but idc anymore."

Ari finished by saying, "Maybe i’ll do a mini [tour]. i cant do what i did last time right now. that i do know. whatever it is i hope it’s okay with you."

