Chevelle details “12 Bloody Spies” B-sides collection; listen now to new single, “Sleep Walking Elite”

has announced the details of the band's upcoming B-sides and rarities collection, 12 Bloody Spies
, due out October 26.
The album compiles 12 tracks recorded between 2002 and 2016, including a song called "Sleep Walking Elite,"
which was recorded during the sessions for Chevelle's 2007 album, Vena Sera
. "Sleep Walking Elite" is available now for digital download.
12 Bloody Spies
also includes an acoustic version of 2009's "Sleep Apnea" and an unearthed Wonder What's Next
bonus track called "Until You're Reformed."
Chevelle's most recent album is 2016's The North Corridor
.
Here's the 12 Bloody Spies
track list:
"A Miracle"
"Sleep Walking Elite"
"In Debt to the Earth"
"Sleep Apnea" (Acoustic)
"The Clincher" (Version 103)
"Fizgig"
"Glimpse of the Con"
"Indifference"
"Until You're Reformed"
"The Gist"
"Delivery"
"Leto's Headache"
