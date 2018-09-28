Dave Grohl auctioning “Play” gear for youth music education organizations
Dave Grohl is auctioning off the gear he used to record Play, a 23-minute song on which the Foo Fighters frontman plays every instrument. Sales from the auction will benefit organizations that provide youth music education. Each instrument in the auction was signed by Grohl. "Seeing my own kids start to play music and take lessons brings me back to the time when I was their age, chipping away at it and learning from my mistakes," Grohl says. "It's a lifelong obsession, but at the end of the day -- just like any kid -- the reward is just to play." The auction runs from Tuesday, October 9 through Sunday, October 21 via the online gear marketplace Reverb.com. Grohl released Play last month alongside a two-part documentary, which details the inspiration, writing and recording of the track, and emphasizes the importance of children's music education. In other news, Grohl will be performing at the upcoming Autism Speaks "Into the Blue" gala, held October 4 in Los Angeles. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.