Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott will perform at the American Music Awards

Dick Clark ProductionsDua Lipa will make her debut on the American Music Awards next month when the show airs live on ABC Tuesday, October 9.

Dua, who's up for New Artist of the Year, will perform two songs from the deluxe edition of her debut album, including "Electricity," her collaboration with Mark Ronson and Diplo's new project Silk City.

Ciara will also perform at the AMAs for the first time since 2005. She'll be joined by Missy Elliott for performances of her songs "Level Up" and "Dose."

Hosted by Tracee Ellis Ross, the AMAs will also feature performances by Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Carrie Underwood, Cardi B, Halsey, Khalid and more.

