Follow the Roaster: Korn announces signature coffee brand
If you're a metalhead with an energy deficiency, then maybe you need a cup of Korn Koffee. Yes, Korn now has a signature coffee brand, which is of course spelled with a "K." Created in partnership with J. Gursey Coffee Roasters, Korn Koffee boasts a blend of Certified Fair trade whole beans from Ethiopia, Guatemala and Peru. "After almost 25 years of touring, making records and playing in front of all of our amazing fans, one thing has remained a constant in our daily routine: coffee," Korn says. "The ritual, the brew, the aroma and most importantly, that very first cup every morning that sets the tone, is something we look forward to every day." "Because of our passion, we've gotten together with a roaster and handcrafted our very own blend of Koffee," the band adds. "We hope you enjoy, share, and join us in savoring many cups of Koffee for years to come." Korn Koffee is available now via Korn's web store. Korn recently played a trio of shows celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 1998 album Follow the Leader. The band has also started work on a new album, the follow-up to 2016's The Serenity of Suffering. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.