Jefferson Airplane founder Marty Balin dead at age 76

Susan Joy Balin

, founder and singer forand a key member of its spinoff group, died Thursday at the age of 76. Balin had recently launched a medical malpractice lawsuit against a New York City hospital, claiming that poor care following a March 2016 heart operation had left him with major health issues, including a paralyzed vocal cord and kidney damage. He'd also had to have his thumb amputated, and lost half of his tongue. The suit claimed that Balin's "ability to play and sing in a band has been destroyed." Bornin Cincinnati, Ohio, Balin was raised in the San Francisco Bay Area. He co-founded Jefferson Airplane with the latein 1965. Balin sang lead and also wrote or co-wrote many popular songs for the band, including "It's No Secret," "Today," "Plastic Fantastic Lover" and "Volunteers." In addition, he oversaw the band's business affairs. When Jefferson Airplane reformed asin 1974, Balin became a member of that group, and sang such hits as "Miracles," "With Your Love" and "Count On Me." He left the band in 1978 and in 1981, he released his first solo album, Balin, which featured the smash hit "Hearts." Balin continued to release solo albums throughout his life. Meanwhile, in 1985, he, Kantner and Jefferson Airplane bassistformed the. In 1989, he participated in a reunion album and tour with the Airplane. After that, he joined Kantner's reunited Jefferson Starship in the early '90s, playing with them through 2003. He continued to join them in concert off and on through 2008. In 1996, Balin was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with the rest of the classic 1966-1970 lineup of Jefferson Airplane. He is survived by his wife,, daughtersand, and stepdaughtersand. In a statement, Susan Balin says, "Marty and I shared the deepest of love -- he often called it Nirvana -- and it was. But really, we were all touched by his love. His presence will be within my entire being forever." Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.