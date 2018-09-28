Kanye West set to perform on “SNL;” New album “Yandhi” features Ty Dolla $ign, 6ix9ine and XXXTentacion
Kanye West is performing on Saturday Night Live this weekend and simultaneously releasing his new album, Yandhi. Yeezus told The Fader that the project features Ty Dolla $ign, 6ix9ine and the late XXXTentacion. He also revealed he sent a track to Rihanna and is waiting for her to record vocals. The G.O.O.D. Music CEO is moving back to his hometown, Chicago, and plans to meet with Mayor Rahm Emanuel to discuss various projects. He's considering a building school and a recording studio in The Windy City. Kanye also has a futuristic project in mind -- building a flying-car factory in Chicago with the help of workers who were previously employed by the Tesla company, which specializes in electric vehicles.