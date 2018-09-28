Lil Wayne’s ‘Tha Carter V’ is (finally) here

Young Money/Republic Records
It only took four years, but Lil Wayne
's finally released Tha Carter V
.
The delay, of course, was caused by that $51 million lawsuit Wayne filed against Cash Money Records for unpaid royalties. That lawsuit was final settled in June, opening the door for Tha Carter V
's release.
Lil Wayne's certainly made the long wait worthwhile. Tha Carter V
features a massive 23 tracks, with guest artists including Nicki Minaj
, Kendrick Lamar
, Snoop Dogg
, Reginae Carter
, Ashanti
, Mac Maine
, Travis Scott
, Nivea
, Sosamann
, and the late XXXTentacion
.
“I can’t do nothing by thank y’all for all the love, all the passion,” Lil Wayne said in a video
posted earlier this week, announcing the album's release and thanking his fans for their patience. “Of course, it’s God and family first, and I am nothing. absolutely nothing, without my fans. Swear to God.”
Tha Carter IV
was released in August 2011, making it officially seven years since Lil Wayne's previous album release.
The Carter V
's out now on Young Money records and is available for purchase, download or streaming via the usual outlets
. Here's the track list:
"I Love You Dwayne"
"Don't Cry" ft. XXXTentacion
"Dedicate"
"Uproar"
"Let It Fly" ft. Travis Scott
"Can't Be Broken"
"Dark Side of the Moon" ft. Nicki Minaj
"Mona Lisa" ft. Kendrick Lamar
"What About Me" ft. Sosamann
"Open Letter "
"Famous" ft. Reginae Carter
"Problems"
"Dope N****z" ft. Snoop Dogg
"Hittas"
"Took His Time"
"Open Safe"
"Start This S**t Off Right" ft. Ashanti & Mack Maine
"Demon"
"Mess"
"Dope New Gospel" ft. Nivea
"Perfect Strangers"
"Used 2"
"Let It All Work Out"
