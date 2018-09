Listen Now: Selena Gomez sings in Spanish on “Taki Taki”

Interscope

After weeks of teases, " Taki Taki ," the single featuringand, has finally arrived. The Latin banger begins with verses from Puerto Rican reggaton star Ozuna, followed by a verse from Cardi and a verse from Selena, followed by a chorus of Selena singing in Spanish. You can watch an old-school video game animation clip of the song now on DJ Snake's Instagram , though it's not clear what the actual video will look like. Cardi's verse is a message to a guy who's trying to get with her: "He said he really wanna see me more/I said we should have a date, where? At the Lamborghini store/I’m kinda scary, hard to read, I'm like a Ouija board/But I'm a boss b***h, who you gonna leave me for?” Selena sings in Spanglish, "I am the party/Yo soy fiesta/Blow out your candles/Then have a siesta/They can try, pero no one can stop me/What my taki taki wants, ya/My taki taki gets." And then in Spanish, she sings lines that translates as, "Dance as if it were the last time/And show me that little step I don't know/A nice little kiss, baby." As for the translation of "Taki Taki," well, you can check Urban Dictionary for a variety of meanings. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.