Listen to Shinedown’s Brent Smith perform “Mustang Sally”
Shinedown frontman Brent Smith has released a cover of the classic R&B song "Mustang Sally." The recording is included on the new compilation album Muscle Shoals: Small Town, Big Sound, which celebrates the influential '60s and '70s music scene of Muscle Shoals, Alabama. "The artists that recorded in [Muscle Shoals] left a lasting imprint on the music world," says Smith. "It was an honor to commemorate their legacies." "Mustang Sally" was originally written and recorded by Mack Rice in 1965, and was popularized by Wilson Pickett in 1966. Small Town, Big Sound also features Aerosmith's Steven Tyler and Extreme's Nuno Bettencourt covering The Rolling Stones' "Brown Sugar." The album is out today. Smith and Shindown are currently supporting their new album ATTENTION ATTENTION on a co-headlining tour with Godsmack. In other news, Shinedown will be making a mysterious "special announcement" next week on their Facebook page. Tune in on Monday, October 1 at noon ET to find out the details.