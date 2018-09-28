Live to release EP “Local 717” in October; listen to new single “Be a Giver, Man”

Live's comeback will continue with a new EP titled Local 717. The collection, named after the area code of the band's hometown of York, Pennsylvania, will be released October 12. Local 717 will feature the previously released single "Love Lounge," as well as a new track titled "Be a Giver, Man," which features Jane's Addiction drummer Stephen Perkins. The song is streaming now via Consequence of Sound. "'Be a Giver, Man' is a song in response to what we all can see happening in the world around us," frontman Ed Kowalczyk tells CoS. "Mainly, that we live in a culture of acquisition -- an 'I gotta get mine' type of worldview is dominant." "What the song is trying to do is to be an invitation to see things the other way around," the singer adds. "To see that giving, whether it's dollars to a charity or a smile to someone feeling down, is a magical and miraculous process." Kowalczyk rejoined Live in 2016 after leaving the band in 2009. The last Live release to feature Kowalczyk was 2006's Songs from Black Mountain. Live spent the summer touring with Counting Crows. They'll play Florida's Riptide Music Festival in December. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.