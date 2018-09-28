Michael Buble sends “Love” to his fans: “A small way for me to say thank you”
Thursday came the news that Michael Buble's new album, Love, would be released November 16. Michael himself took to Facebook Live to speak to fans personally -- not just to tell them the album was coming, but to express his gratitude for all their support. While the new album is called Love, its title is actually represented by a heart emoji, so during the Facebook announcement, Michael chomped his way through countless chocolate hearts. But after joking about his "chocolately breath," he turned serious, saying, "This is also an opportunity to say thank you on behalf of my family and I." Referring to the two-year hiatus he took to care for his son Noah while the boy battled cancer, Michael said, "There's no way you could know how much you meant to us -- how much your prayers, how much your thoughts, how many times you got us through -- and for me, this [album] is kind of really a small way of being able to thank you, and to tell you how much I love you." The first single from Love is Michael's version of "When I Fall In Love"; it's out now.