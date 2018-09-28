Thomas Rhett, Florida Georgia Line, and Luke Combs will headline Australia's CMC Rocks Festival March 15-17 of next year. Tickets go on sale October 2. Warner Nashville band The Last Bandoleros is doing an October residency at Layman Drug Company in Nashville. Taco Tuesdays with The Last Bandoleros will feature -- you guessed it -- not only free tacos, but also free beer. Newcomer Tenille Arts will return to the next season of The Bachelor to perform her latest single, "I Hate This." In February, she also did her song "Moment of Weakness" on the hit ABC show. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
ABC Music News Nashville notes