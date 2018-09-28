Pentatonix releases new Christmas single; Mariah Carey teases European holiday tour
We haven’t even passed Halloween yet, but some of your favorite music acts are already gearing up for the Christmas season. Pentatonix released the first single off their new Christmas album Friday, a cover of Danny Elfman’s “Making Christmas” from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. The group’s fourth holiday album, Christmas Is Here!, will debut on October 26. Their coinciding tour will kick off November 25. And speaking of holiday tours, Mariah Carey announced in a video Friday morning that tickets for her European All I Want for Christmas Is You concerts are now on sale. In the video clip, we see the back of an overstuffed chair with a Santa cap atop it in a room with a fireplace and a Christmas tree nearby. When the chair turns around, Mariah's revealed in a skimpy red velvet Santa outfit, holding a little dog on her lap. She smiles and says to the camera with a wink, “Who were you expecting?” The 11-date tour starts December 1 in Norway and concludes on December 17 in Spain. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.