UPDATE: Found Safely – Statewide Silver Alert Issued For Great Bend Woman

UPDATE: Velma Mae Anthony was located safely in Kiowa County today.

GREAT BEND, Kan. – The Great Bend Police Department requested the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) distribute the below information in the form of a statewide Silver Alert.

The whereabouts of Velma Mae Anthony, 91 are unknown. Anthony may be disoriented or confused. We ask for the public’s assistance to locate her.

Please see the Great Bend Police Department’s below release for additional details, and a full description of Anthony.

On September 27th, 2018 at approximately 9:16 P.M. the Great Bend Police Department took a report of a missing person, Velma Mae Anthony, age 91. Anthony is a white female, 5’00”, 113 lbs., with white hair and blue eyes. Anthony was last seen wearing silver glasses, black shoes, navy pants and a navy, long-sleeve shirt.

Anthony’s vehicle is a gold 2008 Buick Lucerne displaying Kansas disability tag 1671. Anthony was last seen in Pratt, Kansas on September 27th, 2018 at approximately 2:00 PM. Anthony may be suffering from a medical condition, which causes her to be disoriented and confused.

Anthony may be in the area of Pratt, Greensburg, Attica, St. John or Hutchinson. If anyone sees, or has contact with Anthony, please contact the Great Bend Police Department at 620-793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.