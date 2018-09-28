Take It to Europe: The Eagles announce 2019 overseas tour

By
Derek Nester
-
Credit: George HolzAs The Eagles get ready to launch a final series of 2018 U.S. tour dates next week comes word that the band will take flight again in 2019 on a European tour leg scheduled for late spring and early summer. The trek will kick off May 26 in Antwerp, Belgium, and is mapped out through a July 6 concert in Dublin, Ireland. The outing will include a June 23 performance at London's Wembley Stadium with guest Sheryl Crow, as well as shows in five other U.K. cities, plus Germany, The Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden and Denmark. Tickets will go on sale for the new concerts on Friday, October 5, at 9 a.m. local time. The Eagles' upcoming 2018 U.S. dates run from an October 6 concert in Hartford, Connecticut, through a December 7 performance in Honolulu also featuring Jack Johnson. Here are all of The Eagles' upcoming tour dates: 10/6 -- Hartford, CT, XL Center
10/9 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10/10 -- New York, NY, Madison Square Garden
10/12 -- Newark, NJ, Prudential Center
10/14 -- Detroit, MI, Little Caesars Arena
10/15 -- Chicago, IL, United Center
10/18 -- Milwaukee, WI, Wisconsin Entertainment & Sports Center
10/20 -- Cleveland, OH, Quicken Loans Arena
12/7 -- Honolulu, HI, Aloha Stadium (with Jack Johnson) 2019
5/26 -- Antwerp, Belgium, Sportpaleis
5/28 -- Cologne, Germany, Lanxess Arena
5/30 -- Munich, Germany, Olympiahalle
6/3 -- Amsterdam, Netherlands, Ziggo Dome
6/5 -- Zurich, Switzerland, Hallenstadion
6/8 -- Johanneshov, Sweden, Tele2 Arena
6/10 -- Copenhagen, Denmark, Royal Arena
6/23 -- London, U.K., Wembley Stadium (with Sheryl Crow)
6/26 -- Manchester, U.K., Manchester Arena
6/28 -- Birmingham, U.K., Arena Birmingham
6/30 -- Liverpool, U.K., Echo Arena
7/2 -- Leeds, U.K., First Direct Arena
7/4 -- Glasgow, U.K., SSE Hydro
7/6 -- Dublin, Ireland, 3Arena Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

