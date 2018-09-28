Zac Brown Band will serenade Mickey Mouse at his 90th birthday party
Zac Brown Band will help Mickey Mouse celebrate his 90th birthday during a 2-hour TV special this November on ABC. ZBB is just one of the musical luminaries who’ll pay tribute to the Mouse by performing a Disney classic. Zac and company will do “Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, while pop star Meghan Trainor takes on Toy Story’s “You’ve Got a Friend in Me.” Hamilton Tony-winner Leslie Odom, Jr. will deliver “When You Wish Upon a Star” from Pinnochio. Josh Groban is set to sing on the show as well, alongside appearances by actress Kristen Bell, Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and more. You can tune in to see Mickey’s 90th Spectacular Sunday, November 4 starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.