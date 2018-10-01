Cardi B now has a Oct. 29 court date in connection with strip club assault

Jorda Frantzis

now has a court date. As previously reported, the rapper was given a desk appearance ticket when she turned herself in to the 109 Precinct in New York City Monday morning in connection with an assault on two bartenders at a strip club in Flushing, N.Y. Her next court date, on charges of misdemeanor assault and reckless endangerment, is October 29. Cardi arrived at the precinct Monday covered by umbrellas -- not to protect against the rain, but to block the view of photographers -- but walked out without any cover. As previously reported, Cardi turned herself in connection with an incident that happened at Angels Strip Club on August 29, where she allegedly directed her crew to attack the bartenders. Chairs were thrown and the two victims needed medical attention. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.