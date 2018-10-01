Ciara covers November Cosmopolitan, declares “I want to be a billionaire”
Ciara covers the November issue of Cosmopolitan, and the "Level Up" singer reveals her ultimate financial goal. "I want to be a billionaire," she says, "But I think my greatest accomplishment 10 years from now is that I would have a successful life as it pertains to my marriage and being a mom." The Grammy winner also tells the magazine how a Destiny's Child television performance inspired her to become a singer. "I just went, 'This is what I want to do. I'm gonna be an entertainer…' The first goal I wrote down was to get discovered. The second was to sell three to four million records. Third, have longevity." The singer/actress also offers advice for those seeking to advance their career. "Set goals," she advises. "Whenever I feel like I'm in a funk or I'm trying to figure out how I can level up and go to the next level in life, I take a second to envision where I'm trying to go. Then I have to speak it, then I have to write it down, and that helps you on what you're trying to do, and then the best step is simply follow those actions through." The wife of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson says Friday night is her favorite night to bond with her husband, and she offers advice for making the best for the start of the weekend. "Sometimes the simplest moments are the most fun moments, and just the best time to enjoy each other," she comments. "We could both cook a meal together, which is really fun, and watch Westworld, or when Game of Thrones comes back, we gonna be watching Game of Thrones. That's how you level up a Friday." The November issue of Cosmopolitan with Ciara on the cover hits newsstands October 9.