Dashboard Confessional drops off tour with All Time Low due to family health emergency
Dashboard Confessional has dropped off all upcoming dates on the Summer Ever After tour with All Time Low due to a health emergency in frontman Chris Carrabba's family. Last week, Carrabba announced Dashboard would not be playing the first few dates on the tour, which was set to begin September 27, due to a family member recovering from emergency heart surgery. Over the weekend, he stated that he wouldn't be able to continue with the rest of the tour. "I simply cannot leave this bedside," Carrabba wrote. "I'm so sorry to let anyone down. We will make this up to you in time." All Time Low will still continue the tour, which will conclude October 12 in San Francisco. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.