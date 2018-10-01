Josh Groban’s new album is the week’s top seller
Josh Groban's new album didn't debut at #1 on the Billboard album chart, but it's still the week's top-selling album. Bridges enters the chart at #2 with first-week sales of 96,000 units. It's the top-selling album of the week because of the way Billboard keeps track of these things. The #1 album, by a hip-hop collective called Brockhampton, sold 101,000 units but only 79,000 of those units were actual album sales. The rest of the "units" were added together from individual song streams. On the other hand, of the 96,000 units that Bridges sold, 94,000 were actual album sales. Hence the "top-selling" designation. If this is confusing for you, well, it's confusing to Josh, too. Responding to a tweet reporting this sales news, he wrote, "I literally don’t know what this means or how to music business but I like singing and I’m thankful you keep letting me." Bridges is Josh's ninth top-10 album. His last release, 2015's Stages, debuted at #2. Bridges is Josh's first album to feature original songs -- as opposed to cover songs -- since 2013's All That Echoes. Josh's Bridges tour, with special guest Idina Menzel, kicks off October 18 in Duluth, G.A. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.