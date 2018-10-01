Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor and Jennifer Hudson to perform for International Day of the Girl TV special

NBC/Trae Patton

andwill be joining former first Ladyfor a special live event celebrating International Day of the Girl. The three will be performing during the one-hour event, airing on NBC’s Today show October 11 beginning at 8 a.m. ET. Other celebrity guests will also be making appearances throughout the program. Michelle Obama will sit down with Today’sandto make a special announcement related to global adolescent girls’ education.also will launch a special series on girls’ education around the world. She’ll travel to different parts of the world to speak with young women who are fighting for education in their communities. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.