Loretta Lynn’s determined to perform again, even as she battles health setbacks
Nearly seventeen months after suffering a stroke, Loretta Lynn still deals with some weakness on her left side, relies on a walker, and uses a wheelchair when necessary. “I hate that damn wheelchair,” she tells People, with her characteristic spunk. The 86-year-old has also moved closer to Nashville for easier access to her doctors, and through physical therapy has regained much of the use of her left side. She experienced another setback this New Year’s Day when she fell and broke her hip. “I think people thought I wouldn’t come back from that,” Loretta says candidly. “And they’re really shocked when I tell them, ‘Well, I’m doing good, I’m moving my arms, I’m moving all my parts and I can still sing.’” Last month, she even got her band back together, focused on performing again. “I said, ‘Call my booker. I need to have a talk with him about booking me for a few dates,’” the legend explains. “I will get completely better if I go out and hit the stage a couple times. I need to show everybody that I can do it.” With the release of her latest album, Wouldn’t It Be Good, last Friday, Loretta’s more determined than ever to keep going. “I wasn’t goin’ to let it stop me,” she says of her health setbacks. “You just can’t sit down and say ‘Hey, take me.’” Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.