Mumford & Sons reveal “Delta” track list

ABC/Randy HolmesMumford & Sons have revealed the track list for their upcoming album, Delta. The record boasts 14 songs, including the lead single "Guiding Light." It closes with the title track. Delta is due out November 16. It follows 2015's Wilder Mind, which saw the British folk-rockers abandon their banjos for a more electric sound. Mumford & Sons plan to embark on a world arena tour in support of Delta starting later this year. Full details about the tour are forthcoming. Here's the Delta track list: "42"
"Guiding Light"
"Woman"
"Beloved"
"The Wild"
"October Skies"
"Slip Away"
"Rose of Sharon"
"Picture You"
"Darkness Visible"
"If I Say"
"Wild Heart"
"Forever"
