Mumford & Sons reveal “Delta” track list

ABC/Randy HolmesMumford & Sons
have revealed the track list
for their upcoming album, Delta
.
The record boasts 14 songs, including the lead single "Guiding Light." It closes with the title track.
Delta
is due out November 16. It follows 2015's Wilder Mind
, which saw the British folk-rockers abandon their banjos for a more electric sound.
Mumford & Sons plan to embark on a world arena tour in support of Delta
starting later this year. Full details about the tour are forthcoming.
Here's the Delta
track list:
"42"
"Guiding Light"
"Woman"
"Beloved"
"The Wild"
"October Skies"
"Slip Away"
"Rose of Sharon"
"Picture You"
"Darkness Visible"
"If I Say"
"Wild Heart"
"Forever"
"Delta"
Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.