Nashville notes

Marty Stuart officially inducted Ricky Skaggs into the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame Thursday at the International Bluegrass Music Awards in Raleigh, North Carolina. Ricky will soon join the Country Music Hall of Fame as well, during a Medallion Ceremony this fall. Dolly Parton joins Grand Ole Opry members Dailey & Vincent on the track "Road to Bethlehem" on the duo's new holiday album, The Sounds of Christmas, which comes out October 12. Country Music Hall of Famers Alabama raised more than $1.2 million for Jacksonville State University last week during their sold-out #JSUStrong concert, which featured Charlie Daniels, Shenandoah, Jamey Johnson, Drake White, John Berry and others. The Alabama campus was hard-hit by a tornado back in March. Newcomer Brandon Lay and his wife Nicole welcomed their son Ryder Knox on Thursday.
