Norton Co Board of Commissioners

September 28, 2018

Commissioner Charles Posson called the meeting of the Norton Co Board of Commissioners to order at 9:00 AM on September 28, 2018 at the Commission Room. Attendance: Richard Thompson, Present: Charles Posson, Present: Thomas Brannan , Present.

Norton County Sheriff

Troy Thomson, Norton County Sheriff was in to give an update on department operations. Troy reported to the commission on inmate medical expense. The county had an inmate that required medical treatment and was transferred to Hays Medical Center. Troy gave the commission a report of the billings received to date from the hospital services. The billing will be submitted to agency for a request in reduced billing.

Troy gave the commission a report on an officer involved injury. The injury happened when the officer was making an arrest and the subject attempted to flee. The officer is on light duty at this time due to injury.

September 17th, minutes

A motion was made by Commissioner Brannan to approve the minutes from the September 17th, 2018 meeting. The motion was given a second from Commissioner Thompson. Motion passed 3-0.

Norton County Health

Leslie Pfannenstiel, Norton County Health was in to visit with the commission about flu immunizations. For the past couple years the county has provided the immunizations for county employees who wish to participate. The commission authorized flu immunizations for any county employee who wishes to participate.

September 2018 vouchers/payroll .

The county commission and counselor reviewed the vouchers and payroll for the month of September 2018. Upon review the vouchers and payroll were approved and signed as submitted.

Economic Development

Mike Posson, Norton County Economic Development was in to visit with the commission about department functions. Mike reported on the relocation funding and that at this time the Department of Corrections has had two new placements. Mike also discussed some upcoming activities and studies in the process for the County of Norton and cities.

BG Consultants

Moni G. El-Aasar, BG Consultants was in to speak with the commission about the Washington Road project and bridge #OS15. Floyd Richard, Road Departmentjoined the meeting. The plan and profile of the proposed OS15 was delivered and ready for signature along with the utility company agreement for construction and notification. The commission and Floyd signed the necessary documents.

Moni also delivered the plans for the Washington Road project. The plans were reviewed and discussed for the construction project. Moni also explained to the commission that some property right-of-way will need to be acquired in order to complete the project as designed. The project will be funded with a 90/10%, with the county being responsible for the l 0%.

Moni provided information to the commission about a new program available to the county that is upcoming through a grant application. The application and requirements are somewhat difficult with several items necessary to be included within the application. Moni stated that with the application difficulties the possibility of grant be awarded is 50/50. Moni stated the decision is up to the commission but he would completed the documents if they wish. The commission discussed the application and agreed that with only 3 bridges being accepted statewide and the expense of application they would pass on submitting a grant.

Adjournment

There being no further business before the Board the meeting was adjourned until l 0/9/2018. The commission minutes are not considered official until signed and approved by the commission and will remain a working document until approved. The next meeting will be October 9th, Tuesday due to the holiday on October 8th, 2018.