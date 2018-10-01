Three days after the shooting, Eric performed his reaction to the tragedy, a new song called "Why Not Me," on the Grand Ole Opry. Though it's not included on his new album, the YouTube video of the performance has been viewed more than 7 million times. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
One year after the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting, country music hasn’t forgotten the tragedy
Today marks the one-year anniversary of the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting in Las Vegas, where 58 people lost their lives after a gunman opened fire during Jason's Aldean's closing set at the gathering. At 1:05 p.m. ET today, the country community will mark the occasion, as radio stations across the country and Nashville's Music Row pause for a moment of silence. The victims of the worst mass shooting in modern American history will once again be top of mind at next month's CMA Awards. Maren Morris and Vince Gill are nominated for Musical Event of the Year for "Dear Hate," which Maren actually wrote after the Charleston church shooting, but only decided to release after the Vegas tragedy. "With my music, I've never really written a super-political song," Maren explains. "'Dear Hate' isn't political. It was just a really emotional song that we put historical facts into to make it pertain to today." Eric Church -- who also performed at Route 91 -- has gotten political recently, speaking out against the NRA in a recent Rolling Stone article while promoting his new album, Desperate Man, which comes out on Friday. The North Carolina native is a self-described "Second Amendment guy" who supports some reforms, and blames the NRA for why they haven't been enacted. "Nobody should have 21 AKs and 10,000 rounds of ammunition and we don't know who they are," he tells the magazine. "Something's gotta be done so that a person can't have an armory and pin down a Las Vegas SWAT team for six minutes."
