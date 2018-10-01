Panic! at the Disco to perform “Bohemian Rhapsody” at American Music Awards

ABC/Fred Lee

The 2018 American Music Awards will turn into A Night at the Opera whenperforms theclassic "Bohemian Rhapsody." "If there is one song that I wish I would've written myself, it's 'Bohemian Rhapsody,'" says Panic! frontman. "'s genius is clear from the very first note to the last, and I'm honored to be able to pay tribute to Queen with my performance." The performance, which will be held off-site in Sydney, Australia while the AMAs are going on in Los Angeles, will be introduced by a trio of stars from the upcoming Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, including, who plays the legendary Mercury. Panic! at the Disco previously covered "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the Suicide Squad soundtrack. In addition to performing, Panic! is also a nominee at the AMAs -- Urie and company are up for the Favorite Artist -- Alternative Rock award. The 2018 American Music Awards air live Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.