Peter Frampton to perform at L.A. charity event, Nashville New Year’s Eve bash

Credit: Austin Lord

will give a headlining performance at a new annual charity event called the A Night of Dreams gala that's organized by The Ed Asner Family Center . The fundraiser will take place on November 15 at the Exchange L.A. venue in Los Angeles. The gala will benefit The Ed Asner Family Center, a facility that offers wide-ranging support for special needs children and their families. Comic and actresswill host the fundraiser, which also will feature a performance by singer/guitarist, winner of the 2018 Tiny Desk Contest. In addition, the event will honor three people for their charitable work aiding the special-needs community -- actor, who co-founded the Center; celebrity chef; and award-winning TV producer. "Autism and special needs including Down Syndrome, developmental delays, Cerebral Palsy and others touches all of us personally," says Ed Asner Family Center president, Ed Asner's son. "We are excited to help raise awareness and funds for this wonderful new center that will bring life changing support to special needs children and their families, providing a major local impact in our community." He adds, "Our talent is second to none and we are thrilled to spotlight the legendary Peter Frampton in an epic concert." In other news, Frampton has signed on to help ring in the New Year in his adopted hometown of Nashville. The British guitar wiz is part of the entertainment lineup of Jack Daniel's Music City Midnight: New Year's Eve in Nashville, a free concert that also will feature country star, folk/hip-hop outfitand other acts. You can purchase vacation packages and find out more details about the event at VisitMusicCity.com . Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.