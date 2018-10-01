“Platinum” and beyond: Miranda Lambert adds to her collection of precious metal

ABC/Image Group LA

called her 2014 album Platinum, and thanks to a new round of certifications from the RIAA she can add that designation to several more of her records. Both 2007's Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and 2009's Revolution are now double-platinum, having hit the two million sales mark. Miranda's singles "Over You" and "Automatic" have been certified double platinum as well. It doesn't stop there, though: Miranda's smash hits "The House That Built Me" and "Mama's Broken Heart" are now triple platinum. The native of the Lone Star State will likely continue adding to her collection of precious metal with her next release, the' album Interstate Gospel, which comes out November 2.