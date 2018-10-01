Ringo Starr joins lineup of Joe Walsh’s second annual VetsAid charity concert
Joe Walsh has enlisted a little help from one of his very good friends, Ringo Starr, to bolster the lineup of his second annual VetsAid charity concert, which takes place November 11 at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington. The former Beatles drummer, who's Walsh's brother-in-law, joins a bill that already includes Don Henley, James Taylor, country star Chris Stapleton and sister pop-rock trio Haim. VetsAid is a non-profit charity that supports veterans' services organizations. Walsh launched the charity with the inaugural VetsAid concert, held in September 2017 in Fairfax, Virginia; it raised nearly $400,000. Tickets for the 2018 show are on sale now. All active and retired military personnel and their families can get ticket discounts. "It was always my intention to take this show on the road and share the experience with veterans' communities across the country," the Eagles guitarist explains. "In 2018, I wanted to bring VetsAid to my brothers and sisters at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Naval Base Kitsap and all throughout the beautiful Pacific Northwest. And next year… who knows?" Visit VetsAid.org for more information. Meanwhile, as previously reported, Starr and his wife, actress Barbara Bach, are among the celebs who will attend a private gala on October 8 in New York City at which Walsh and his wife, Marjorie, will be honored by the Facing Addiction with NCADD organization. Joe and his spouse will be recognized for their philanthropic efforts helping individuals and families deal with issues related to alcoholism and addiction. The event also will feature acoustic performances by Michael McDonald and country star and current Eagles member Vince Gill, among others.