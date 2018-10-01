Paramount Pictures has released the first teaser of Rocketman, the upcoming biopic about Elton John. The snippet shows Kingsman series star Taron Egerton channeling a '70s-era Elton, complete with his receding hairline, and as many costume changes as one would expect from the legendary performer. "There are moments in a rock star's life that define who he is," Egerton's voiceover notes, before adding: "it's going to be a wild ride." The teaser also gives fans a chance to hear Egerton as Elton; the actor covers his Kingsman 2 co-star on the titular track, and the results are striking. The studio describes the movie as, "an epic musical fantasy about the uncensored human story of Sir Elton John’s breakthrough years," and the teaser proves that out, giving glimpses of the recording artist's darker times, as well as his musical triumphs. As previously reported, Rocketman also stars Jamie Bell, Bryce Dallas Howard and Richard Madden. Matthew Vaughn, who directed the Kingsman movies, is a producer; his Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels collaborator Dexter Fletcher directed the as-yet-unrated film. "Based on a true fantasy," Rocketman hits theaters May 31, 2019. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
ABC Music News ‘Rocketman’ teaser blasts off