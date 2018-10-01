Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

Credit: Olivia BeeThe Smashing Pumpkins
have announced a batch of 30th anniversary tour dates. The seven-date run begins November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin, and concludes December 7 in Phoenix.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5 at 10 a.m. local time via SmashingPumpkins.com
Over the summer, the Pumpkins played a 30th anniversary show in Holmdel, New Jersey, featuring guest appearances from Chino Moreno
of Deftones
, AFI
's Davey Havok
, and Courtney Love
, among others. There's no word yet on whether the upcoming shows will be similarly guest-filled.
The new dates follow the recently wrapped Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, which marked the first Pumpkins run to feature original members Billy Corgan
, James Iha
and Jimmy Chamberlin
in nearly two decades. The trio will release their first album together in 18 years, titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.
, on November 16.
Here are the Smashing Pumpkins' 30th anniversary tour dates:
11/28 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee
11/30 -- Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom
12/1 -- St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre
12/2 -- Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater
12/4 -- San Antonio, TX, Sunken Garden Theater
12/6 -- Tucson, AZ, The Rialto Theatre
12/7 -- Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre
