The Smashing Pumpkins announce 30th anniversary tour dates

Credit: Olivia Bee

have announced a batch of 30th anniversary tour dates. The seven-date run begins November 28 in Madison, Wisconsin, and concludes December 7 in Phoenix. Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 5, at 10 a.m. local time via SmashingPumpkins.com . Over the summer, The Pumpkins played a 30th anniversary show in Holmdel, New Jersey, that featured guest appearances fromof's, and, among others. There's no word yet on whether the upcoming shows will be similarly guest-filled. The new dates follow the recently wrapped Shiny and Oh So Bright tour, which marked the first Pumpkins run to feature original membersandin nearly two decades. The trio will release their first Pumpkins album together in 18 years, titled Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1/LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun., on November 16. Here are The Smashing Pumpkins' 30th anniversary tour dates: 11/28 -- Madison, WI, The Sylvee11/30 -- Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom12/1 -- St. Louis, MO, Stifel Theatre12/2 -- Tulsa, OK, Brady Theater12/4 -- San Antonio, TX, Sunken Garden Theater12/6 -- Tucson, AZ, The Rialto Theatre12/7 -- Phoenix, AZ, Mesa Amphitheatre Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.