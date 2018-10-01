Watch a three-year old Twenty One Pilots fan reenact “Jumpsuit” video
If you ever wondered what Twenty One Pilots' "Jumpsuit" video would look like if its paranoia and uncertainty was replaced by childlike wonder, then social media is here for you. Over the weekend, a Twitter user uploaded a video of a three-year-old Skeleton Clique member named Bryan reenacting the "Jumpsuit" video. The 30-second clip finds Bryan, decked out a tiny version of TOP frontman Tyler Joseph's yellow-patched jacket, running around a courtyard as "Jumpsuit" plays in the background. Meanwhile, a fellow toddler plays the part of the video's mysterious horse-riding, hooded figure by chasing Bryan on a red scooter. As of Monday afternoon, the tweet has been retweeted over 1,700 times, and even got a like from Joseph himself. "Jumpsuit" is the lead single from Twenty One Pilots' forthcoming album, Trench, due out October 5. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.