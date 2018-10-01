Watch Dave Grohl jam with Beck at fundraiser for Ohio politician
Beck had two turntables, a microphone and Dave Grohl over the weekend during a performance at a political fundraiser for Afta Pureval, a candidate running for Congress in Ohio. The Foo Fighters frontman joined Beck at the event to perform his 1996 classic "Where It's At." Fan-recorded footage of the collaboration was posted to social media. The event also featured a performance from the band The Bird and the Bee, which features Greg Kurstin, who produced the new Foos album Concrete and Gold. Grohl and Foo Fighters will resume their Concrete and Gold this Saturday with their own CalJam festival, held in San Bernardino, California.