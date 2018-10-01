Watch new video for previously unreleased Tom Petty song “Gainesville”
The Tom Petty box set An American Treasure was released on Friday, and now a new video for one of the expansive collection's 60 tracks, "Gainesville," has premiered on the late Rock & Roll Hall of Famer's official YouTube channel. The song is an homage to Tom's Florida hometown, and is a previously unreleased track recorded during sessions for the 1999 Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers album Echo. The video, directed by respected rock photographer Brantley Gutierrez, features clips of Petty from home movies and live performances from throughout his life, including footage from some of Tom's early concerts. It also boasts new footage of some of the sites in and around Gainesville, including murals dedicated to Tom. As previously reported, An American Treasure was compiled and curated by Petty's daughter Adria and widow, Dana, along with founding Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboardist Benmont Tench, and Tom's frequent studio collaborator Ryan Ulyate. The box set features a variety of previously unreleased tracks, rarities, alternate versions of popular tunes, deep cuts and live performances. The collection currently is available as a four-CD set, in digital formats, and as an abridged two-CD version. A six-LP vinyl edition will be issued on November 23. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.