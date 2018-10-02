Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness announces new album, “Upside Down Flowers”; listen to single “Teenage Rockstars” now

"Ohio"
"Blue Vacation"
"Monday Flowers"
"Paper Rain"
"This Wild Ride"
"Goodnight, Rock and Roll"
"House in the Trees"
"Penelope"
"Careless"
"Everything Must Go" And here are McMahon's 2019 tour dates: 1/23 -- Phoenix, AZ, The Van Buren
1/25 -- Dallas, TX, House of Blues
1/26 -- Austin, TX, Stubb’s BBQ
1/27 -- Houston, TX, House of Blues
1/29 -- New Orleans, LA, House of Blues
1/30 -- Nashville, TN, Marathon Music Works
2/7 -- Lake Buena Vita, FL, House of Blues
2/8 -- Jacksonville, FL, Maverick’s At the Landing
2/9 -- Raleigh, NC, The Ritz
2/10 -- Norfolk, VA, The NorVa
2/15 -- Philadelphia, PA, Metropolitan Opera House
2/16 -- Niagara Falls, NY, Rapids Theatre
2/17 -- Huntington, NY, The Paramount
2/19 -- Boston, MA, House of Blues
2/21 -- New York, NY, Terminal 5
2/22 -- Mashantucket, CT, Fox Theatre- Foxwoods Casino
2/23 -- Clifton Park, NY, Upstate Concert Hall
2/24 -- Pittsburgh, PA, Stage AE
2/26 -- Columbus, OH, Newport Music Hall
2/28 -- Indianapolis, IN, Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
3/1 -- Detroit, MI, The Fillmore
3/2 -- Chicago, IL, Riviera Theatre
3/3 -- Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue
3/5 -- Milwaukee, WI, Pabst Theater
3/7 -- St. Louis, MO, The Pageant
3/9 -- Denver, CO, Fillmore Auditorium
3/10 -- Aspen, CO, Belly Up
3/12 -- Salt Lake City, UT, The Depot
3/14 -- Missoula, MT, The Wilma
3/15 -- Seattle, WA, Moore Theatre
3/16 -- Portland, OR, Roseland Theater
3/19 -- Sacramento, CA, Ace Of Spades
3/21 -- Oakland, CA, Fox Theater
3/22 -- Los Angeles, CA, The Orpheum
3/23 -- Las Vegas, NV, House of Blues
3/24 -- San Diego, CA, House of Blues